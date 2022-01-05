

One of the things we look at here @NWSMemphis is how the forecast can go sideways and what are the possible outcomes. One useful tool is the "Reasonable Worst Case Scenario", meaning there is a 10% chance that this much snow (sleet is in there too) occurs.#tnwx #mswx #mowx #arwx pic.twitter.com/XixYcE5Q0q — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) January 6, 2022

UPDATE: A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday for the News Channel 3 viewing area. See map below.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 3AM thru 6PM tomorrow. Accumulations of ice & snow are possible making travel very hazardous. #WREG pic.twitter.com/fQ0Lht9GBT — WREG Weather (@Weather_WREG3) January 5, 2022

UPDATE: The City of Memphis will open the Warming Center Wednesday January 5 at the Marion Hale Community Center on 4791 Willow Rd. Hours of operation are 7 pm – 7 am.

Anyone needing a ride should contact OEM at (901) 297-1680, starting at 6 p.m. — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) January 5, 2022



MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our latest cold front is packing a punch with much colder air moving into the Mid-South over the next several days, including an increased chance for a rain and snow mix starting Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service says it’s possible that nearly all of the News Channel 3 viewing area could get less than 1 inch of snow, though it may be as much as an inch in a worst-case scenario model.

Ice and light sleet is also in Thursday’s forecast, mainly for Northern Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis.

Roadcrews are prepared to use salt trucks to treat the roads before the precipitation begins which is likely to cause slick and icy roadways.

Official NWS Forecast for our next Winter Event. Major Impacts: Slick/icy roadways and bridges. Potential power outages. pic.twitter.com/Om8WeRcVkf — Jim Jaggers (@JJaggers_WREG3) January 5, 2022

Temperatures are expected to drop below 20 degrees by Thursday night going into Friday.

The City of Memphis will open a warming center at the Marion Hale Community Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. though Jan. 8th at 7 a.m. Those seeking entry will be required to take a COVID test.

News Channel 3 weather experts advises you to plan ahead as heavy traffic and possible power outages may occur.

