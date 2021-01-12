Winter Weather gives many North Mississippi students a snow day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A number of school districts in Mississippi either cancelled classes on Monday, or pushed back their starting times after snow fell across much of the area on Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been in place for much of the day, in six of our North Mississippi counties. Snowfall amounts varied from a dusting to a few inches.

It’s a snow event that had Gunnar Barlow going in circles. The kindergarten student in Strayhorn, in Panola County, got a day off Monday thanks to the snow.

He and his stepdad cranked up their four-wheelers and mixed business with pleasure.

“Just out checking some fences and having some fun on four wheelers. I mean, enjoying the snow while we got it cause tomorrow it will probably be gone,” Steven Green said.

Gunnar was too busy to talk on camera, but his stepdad Green says they woke up Monday to more than an inch of snow.

“I was expecting a little bit but we got more than I thought we’d get, so it’s pretty cool,” Green said.

Cool and very picturesque, large flakes continued to fall in this part of Panola County well into the morning. Frances Parks, a cafeteria worker for Panola County Schools, learned first thing Monday morning she’d have a snow day.

“I just looked out there and saw it snowing,” Parks said.

Temperatures will drop again Monday night, causing any melted snow on the roads to freeze.