Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Mississippi are waking up Monday morning under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw and Monroe counties are all under the advisory until 6 p.m. Monday.

While not a major snow event, WREG’s Todd Demers said there could be up to one inch of snow in some areas, especially further south as this large band of winter weather moves east from Jackson, Mississippi towards Birmingham, Alabama.

The event should be out of the Mid-South by mid-day.

The main concern is bridges and overpasses. WREG’s Wendy Nations made the drive to Oxford, Mississippi, Monday morning and reported the roadways were slick at times.

Several schools have already been closed for Monday and others have been delayed. To see the full list, click here.

The Mississippi Delta has seen about three inches of snow in areas of Yazoo County, WJTV reported. The roads are also wet, and there are reports of ice in some areas. If you have to drive, you are asked to use caution.

On Sunday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation began preparing for some slick roadways, pre-treating portions of I-55 and Highway 82. That’s to help prevent ice from forming on them to keep drivers safer.

The department said they have salt and sand ready in case there are more problem areas.