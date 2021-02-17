Winter Storm Warning issued for entire Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire WREG viewing area for Wednesday. The alert is active until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The agency said the latest round of winter weather will bring up to six inches of snow, freezing rain and sleet to the Mid-South Wednesday into Thursday. Ice accumulation is also possible making travel in the area hazardous.

WREG’s Todd Demers said the storm will move in Wednesday bringing the snowfall. That will taper off and then we’ll have to deal with a snow and sleet combination starting Wednesday evening. Thursday morning the region could see some more flurries during the early morning hours and then it will be cloudy for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will continue to be low with some models predicting the Mid-South will only reach around 30 degrees for the next few days. Saturday and Sunday will bring temperatures in the 40s and 50s, helping the area to thaw out.