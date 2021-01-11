Winter storm takes aim at Gulf Coast States; parts of the Mid-South may see snow Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories stretch from East Central Texas to Central Mississippi, along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor. Now people across the Mid-South are wondering will they get a chance to see measurable snow.

A low pressure system just off the coast of Texas, near Houston, is responsible for the snowfall across much of the Deep South. But the system is just too far to the south to cause major issues across much of the Mid-South.

Currently, the National Weather Service in Memphis is projecting snowfall amounts to range from 1-2 inches along and south of Highway 278, or along a line from Pontotoc to Clarksdale, Mississippi. Further north, along I-40 and in the Memphis-metro some areas may see a dusting to an inch snow.

Most of the snow will take place south of Memphis. Tim Simpson has details coming up on News Channel 3 at 10. #WREG pic.twitter.com/8F0ypgiAwS — WREG Weather (@Weather_WREG3) January 10, 2021

But areas to the north from Jonesboro, Arkansas, to Dyersburg, Tennessee, may see flurries, if that. The snowfall is expected to develop around Midnight across North Mississippi and make its way into the Mid-South overnight.

Temperatures will hang around the freezing mark, 32 degrees, through the night and will only warm by a few degrees through the day on Monday. The disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico will continue to track eastward taking the wintry precipitation with it.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, skies will begin to clear late Monday night and into Tuesday and will remain that way through the rest of the work week. Additionally, temperatures will warm as well with highs getting into the 50s by mid-week.