Winners of 2021 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Myron Mixon’s Jack’s Old South Team was named grand champion, setting a new record for the World Championship Barbecue Contest by taking the top honor for the fifth time.

Serious competition barbecue teams returned to Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis to determine the best barbecue on the planet after a year off due to COVID. Memphis in May officials announced the winners of the organization’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest on Saturday.

After Myron Mixon’s Jack’s Old South Team was named grand champion, Mixon gave a speech and attributed their success to teamwork and dedication. Jack’s Old South competed in the Whole Hog category.

First place in Ribs went to Bluff City Smokers ft. Central City BBQ, and Blues Hog took first

place in shoulder. Jack’s Old South also took top honors in the Whole Hog category.

One hundred and thirty six competition cooking teams vied for a record $142,350 in cash prizes, along with the priceless bragging rights from winning Memphis in May World Championship.

Complete winners list can be found by clicking here.