The Wing Guru of Memphis, TN is excited to announce that they are re-opening in their original location at 5224 Airline Road Suite 107, Arlington, TN 38002. As Arlington continues to grow and prosper, the Wing Guru certainly wanted to be a part of the continued growth.

Come out and join them Friday, November 24th at 11am for their ribbon cutting ceremony and enjoy a special performance by Arlington High School Dance Team at noon.

They hope to see you there!

