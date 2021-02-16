Wind Chill Advisory, Winter Storm Warning active for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Advisory and Winter Storm Warning for parts of Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi.

The Wind Chill Advisory was activated for all counties in Mississippi and West Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Crittenden, St. Francis, Lee and Phillips counties in Arkansas were also under in the advisory.

The alert will remain active until noon Tuesday.

Arkansas counties not under the Wind Chill Advisory were placed under a Winter Storm Warning. That alert remains active until Thursday.

This is the🥶coldest🥶morning across the Mid-South since December of 1989. Jonesboro and West Memphis have dipped below zero! We are sitting around 2° here @NWSMemphis . pic.twitter.com/rI2hwfdQR5 — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 16, 2021

WREG’s Todd Demers said temperatures will continue to fall with Tuesday morning’s lows ranging from zero to five degrees. Temperatures will recover to between 15 and 20 degrees Tuesday afternoon, but then the Mid-South is in for another round of snow for Wednesday into Thursday.

Demers said the latest weather models estimate another two to four inches of snow.