William Barr speaks at religious broadcaster forum in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Attorney General William Barr is warning that the decline of religion in America is undermining liberal democracy.

Barr made the remarks at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Tennessee on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, he stated that religion is crucial when it comes to people’s moral compass. Without a moral compass, “tyranny” will be needed to control people.

He also said courts have misinterpreted the Establishment Clause of the Constitution to promote a “culture of disbelief.”

“While most everyone agrees that we must have separation of church and state, this does not require that we drive religion from the public square and affirmatively use government power to promote a culture of disbelief,” he was recorded by the AP as saying.

He also reportedly claimed that progressives want to make our society dependent on benefits.

“The tacit goal of this project is to convert all of us into 25-year-olds living in the government’s basement, focusing our energies on obtaining a larger allowance rather than getting a job, and moving out and and taking responsibility for ourselves.”

“In this secular age it is especially vital that our religious perspective is voiced,” he said.