MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Scattered showers remain likely for the Mid-South today as our latest cold front slowly moves across the region.

Highs today are in the mid 80s with winds from the south. Mostly cloudy and mild temperatures are expected this evening and overnight, low 70s by daybreak.

More rain on Wednesday, but conditions will improve quickly starting Thursday.

Clearing skies, cooler temps and north winds will drive the humidity down for the next few days across our area.

Highs will be near 90 with the sunshine over the weekend, but it will still be comfortable for your outdoor plans!