Widespread damage reported after weekend tornadoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe weather ripped it way across the Mid-South over the weekend and many are cleaning up after tornadoes, strong winds and heavy rain.

The storm left widespread damage from Arkansas to parts of the WREG News Channel 3 viewing area. The storms even forced McNairy County Schools to close on Monday due to issues.

The storms also created spectacular but scary views. One viewer captured a tornado crossing the Mississippi River in Osceola, Arkansas, Saturday night. Another captured the storm moving swiftly across the water in Tennessee.

Several News Channel 3 viewers called to report storm damage, especially in Grand Junction in Hardeman County. A confirmed tornado touched down in the small community, knocking down trees and splitting a mobile home in half.

Grand Junction residents and even surrounding communities worked together to chop up trees and clean up damage.

Residents in Mississippi County, Arkansas, are doing some clean up as well. The National Weather Service confirmed structural damage in Wilson, Arkansas. A shop was destroyed and a vacant mobile home was lifted and tossed into a tree.

Two tornadoes also touched down in Henderson County, Tennessee, the NWS said. One was an EF-1 with 100 miles per hour winds and the other was an EF-0 with 70 miles per hour winds.

The storms also brought devasting flooding to Nashville. Local officials confirmed four people were killed after more than seven inches feel in the area. Fifteeen people had to be rescued from an apartment in Nolensville Pike after a mudslide.