WHO reminds all to get more active this holiday season

GENEVA — The World Health Organization says people need to get more active, insisting that up to 5 million deaths worldwide could be avoided each year if people would run, walk and simply move more.

It comes as the coronavirus leaves many people housebound, and many Americans sit to feast for Thanksgiving.

The Geneva-based U.N. health agency has updated decade-old guidelines on sedentary behavior, pointing to estimates that one in four adults – and four in five adolescents – don’t get enough physical activity.

It recommends at least 2-1/2 hours of “moderate to vigorous aerobic activity” for adults per week, and an hour per day for kids and teens.