WHO encourages people to play video games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The World Health Organization is recommending people to play videogames together to encourage social distancing.

An ambassador with WHO tweeted over the weekend #playaparttogether, which encourages people to stay home in hopes to flatten the exposure curve and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Memphian Tony Long has been working from home due to the pandemic and considers himself a video game enthusiast.

He says he was initially surprised by WHO’s backing of gaming but says it makes sense since video gaming is a social platform. He’s been using it to catch up with friends.

“While you may not be close to your friends in proximity, you can still play video games, catch up, hang out and chat,” Long said.

Chris Queen, who owns Disc Connection in Bartlett, says he’s seen a demand. His store is only offering curbside pick up at the moment.

“It’s really increased. It’s almost like the holiday season right now,” Queen said.

He says online gaming sales and device repairs are up, too.

As far as those who worry about the possibility of gaming addiction, Long says the key is moderation.

“After a little bit, the cabin fever is going to take hold and people are going to want to get outside,” Long said.