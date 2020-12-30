Whitehaven shooting leaves two hit, police puzzled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bizarre shooting in Whitehaven left officers working to connect the crime scenes and find the shooter. Two people were hit in the gunfire, and a child also grazed by a bullet.

The shooting happened Monday night. A car carrying several victims was hit by bullets, and came to a stop off Shelby Drive near Hodge.

The driver told officers he heard the gunfire off New Horn Lake Road. He realized his girlfriend had been shot in the leg. Her son, also in the car, was grazed by a bullet.



While officers handled this scene, they realized it was connected to another shooting around the same time. Officers found a man shot twice in the chest in a Taco Bell drive-though off New Horn Lake. They did what they could to treat the wounds.

The man told officers he was walking down the street when someone started shooting at him from a home. It’s unclear what the motive was or if the people shot in the car knew the other victim.

If you know anything call crime stoppers 901-528-CASH.