MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to Regional One in ciritical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven
Officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 1900 block of East Raines around 5:30.
A female victim was found with a gunshot wound. Her age was not given.
Police say the armed suspect may have gotten away in a red Dodge Dart.
The shooting was one of at least four across the city Saturday, including in South Memphis, Cordova, Highland Heights and Downtown.
- One dead, another injured after watercraft collide on Pickwick Lake
- Whitehaven shooting leaves one in critical condition
- This NC woman turns 116 today and is the oldest person in the U.S.
- Police move in after fights break out during Georgia protest
- Grizzlies fall to Blazers in play-in game, 126-122