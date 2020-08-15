Whitehaven shooting leaves one in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to Regional One in ciritical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven

Officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 1900 block of East Raines around 5:30.

A female victim was found with a gunshot wound. Her age was not given.

Police say the armed suspect may have gotten away in a red Dodge Dart.

The shooting was one of at least four across the city Saturday, including in South Memphis, Cordova, Highland Heights and Downtown.