MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 4600 block of White Fox Street at 3:11 a.m.
One male victim was taken to Regional One but did not survive, police said.
One person has been detained by police.
Whitehaven shooting kills one
