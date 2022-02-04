MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors in Whitehaven are stepping in to help city workers with clean-up efforts following Thursday’s ice storm.

Toppled trees and broken branches is what many are dealing with Friday, following a major ice storm here in the Mid-south.

With so many uprooted trees, it may take the city some time to remove everything that has fallen.

Whitehaven resident, Joseph Kyles, ventured out of his home of more than 40 years and into the cold Friday, to see for himself the damage left behind following the ice storm.

“We are a well-knit neighborhood. Several of us have been here for many years, so we are going to make sure we are taken care of,” Kyles said.

The ice that could be seen blanketing these trees, although a pretty sight, made things anything but pleasant – as trees were uprooted with branches left broken.

But what remains untouched is the unwavering spirit of those living on or near Shirley Drive at Grantham Road. Neighbors like Johnathan Smith, say it is the heart of Whitehaven and everyone around is like family.

“We are a sense of family over here. If someone needs something right now, we will all get up and help out,” Smith said.

Small branches created big problems for those in the Whitehaven community. But they said they refuse to sit idly by when they have the means to clean up with mother nature has left behind.

“We all have chainsaws. Our neighbor has a Kubota. We are going to help clear the streets as soon as we are able to,” Smith said.

And it’s help the city can use, as crews are working around the clock trying to clear trees just like this all across the area.

“Pray for the community, and just pray for the area,” Kyle said.

Public works director Robert Knecht, says his crews are working in 16-hour shifts to remove fallen trees.

As of Friday, the city is only dealing with trees blocking the public.