Whitehaven man indicted in Raleigh murder, aggravated robbery case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was indicted on charges after the death of a Mid-South clerk during a holdup in Raleigh last year.

Decardo Moore, 20, was indicted on first-degree murder and aggravated robbery charges.

On March 28, WREG reported that police received a call for help around 1 a.m. at the Stage Express at the corner of Stage and Coleman roads. When first responders arrived, they found the clerk, identified by the District Attorney’s office as Karim Versi, dead from a gunshot wound.

The Memphis Police Department obtained surveillance from the store and released it to the public in an effort to catch the killer.

On June 28, Moore was shot and wounded during another attempted robbery. That’s when investigators say they were able to connect Moore to the homicide three months prior.

Moore is currently being held without bond in the county jail.