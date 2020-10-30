Whitehaven man indicted in girlfriend’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in the death of his girlfriend over the summer.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Eastwind Drive in Whitehaven in June 2020 and found Kenya Brown, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the Regional Medical Center where she died the next day.

According to arrest records, the father of her children Jockuss Askew, 29, told authorities he accidentally shot Brown after she came at him with a knife during an argument.

Askew was recently indicted on first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm charges, the District Attorney’s office said. He’s currently being held at the Shelby County Jail.