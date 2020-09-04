Whitehaven football player killed in gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven football player was killed during a shooting at a local gas station Thursday afternoon.
WREG’s Jonee Lewis spoke with head coach Rodney Saulsberry on Friday who confirmed one of his seniors named Demetrius Robinson had died. He wouldn’t provide an official statement saying he needed to be there for his players at this time.
According to police, Robinson was at the Marathon gas station in the area of Elvis Presley and Whitaker drive when he was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities said two black males were seen fleeing the scene in a black Infiniti.
If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
