Whitehaven community comes together and march against gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people came together on Saturday morning in Whitehaven and marched against gun violence that is plaguing the community.

In spite of the rain, participants say they would not be discouraged from taking a stand against gun violence.

“We have to stay out here and find out what’s going on,” Stevie Moore, the organizer, said. “So, we can stop these babies from dying.”

Saturday, dozens of people join forces to take several steps against gun violence. This is a journey, the organizer, Moore, has been on for nearly 20 years, when one of his twin boys was murdered in Memphis.

From the young, to the more mature, county and city leaders and mothers on mission, they all came together hoping to find a solution to a lingering crime problem.

“We can do all these things with everyone involved, government alone can’t do it,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “I’m so excited to see so many people united.”

With the record number of homicides from 2020, everyone at Saturday’s march agreed they did not want to see a repeat of that, this year. The city’s top cop, with more than three decades of service, also weighing in.

“This is only a start, we can’t stop,” Michael Rallings, Memphis Police Chief, said. “There is too much work to do and we must do all we change our community.”

The community came together in an ongoing effort to safeguard the future, by safeguarding the children, who much too often are caught in the crosshairs of crime.

More walks are being planned for the near future.