MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Smash-and-grab thieves hit the City Gear in Whitehaven Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of Elvis Presley at the Whitehaven Plaza Shopping Center.

When WREG arrived on the scene, it appeared the thieves tried to smash through the front door. It is not clear if they got inside.

Multiple locations have been targeted in recent weeks, though this is the first time we know that the Whitehaven location has been targeted.

Monday, thieves crashed through the concrete wall of the City Cear on South Third Street in South Memphis. They ran inside grabbing thousands of dollars worth of shoes and clothes.

Hours later, as the crew worked to repair the damage, five cars pulled up and masked thieves jumped out and ran through the same hole in the wall and grabbed more merchandise.

It happened in broad daylight in front of witnesses.

It was the third time that City Gear on South Third had been burglarized– all within the span of a week. So far, no arrests.