Whitehaven church opens boutique to help families in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For some, shopping inside a church may seem bizarre. But the founder and operator of a little boutique says it’s beneficial.

The ministry Making a Difference, or “MAD” for short, has found a way for shoppers to support families in need.

Just inside Christ Baptist Church in Whitehaven, you’ll find everything from Bibles to a boutique. Minerva Little is the woman behind this community charity.

“The M.A.D Lady Boutique is to fund making a difference ministry, the Love A Little foundation and the MAD Lady foundation,” Little said.

She knows what’s stylish, but more importantly, she knows the importance of serving.

“You know, Memphis is a city that loves to help people, and we are here to serve, and we are trying to help people,” Little said.

Helping others in need has become a family operation. Little’s youngest son, who operates Love A Little, is also hard at work.

Cody Little says it’s his way to show he is a millennial on a mission.

“It feels good to give,” Cody said. “I’m an advocate for young people giving. I’m an advocate. We are blessed to be a blessing lifestyle, you know.”

The boutique began as a challenge from Cody almost a decade ago.

“He said to me, ‘Can we give someone a house?’ And I said that’s a very aggressive goal,” Little said.

The Littles are no strangers to giving back.

“We have been in existence as a nonprofit for over 20 years,” Little said.

In turn, it led the Littles to begin filling homes with any and everything you could possibly need.

Because of COVID, the boutique is only open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You’re encouraged to schedule an appointment to shop. The number to call is 901-346-7946.