White Station High School team wins 2019-20 Knowledge Bowl

White Station High School was crowned the winner of News Channel 3’s 2019-2020 Knowledge Bowl tournament, beating runner-up Collierville High School by a score of 315-225.

The final episode of the 33rd season aired Saturday, May 23. Questions came from subjects like European history, Greek literature, zoological vocabulary and a wide range of others.

“I was so happy to be a part of a team this talented and hard-working,” said senior and WSHS Team Captain Aryaman Jaiswal. “They taught me so much, and I was so proud to represent them as captain. Being able to win with them was a perfect ending for such a talented group of guys.”

WREG General Manager Ron Walter was impressed. “Each year, it seems students get smarter and smarter answering challenging questions with accuracy, speed, and confidence,” Walter said. “We thank the students for their preparation and congratulate this year’s champion on another remarkable year. We also thank our sponsors who enable us to grant scholarships to each student participant, and we look forward to another tremendous year next year.”

WSHS Coordinator Douglas Insch praised the team’s efforts. “These young scholars, these academic warriors, these Spartans have represented their school admirably. They have worked hard and believed in themselves all year. I am honored to have walked with them on the path to this championship. The entire school is proud of their accomplishment.”

White Station High School Spartan team members are: Aryaman Jaiswal–Senior, Gideon Kpurubu–Senior, Dominic Reynolds–Senior, Gino Giorgianni–Junior, Raj Gosain—Sophomore. School Coordinators are Douglas Insch and Erika Pryor, and WSHS Principal is Carrye Holland. Team members each receive a $7,500 scholarship paid to the school of their choosing.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, The University of Memphis, The Assisi Foundation, Suntrust Bank, and R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home provide sponsorships for Knowledge Bowl. In its 33 seasons, News Channel 3’s Knowledge Bowl and its sponsors have given away millions in student scholarships.

Knowledge Bowl is hosted by News Channel 3 meteorologist Jim Jaggers.