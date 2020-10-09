White House task force lists Tennessee, 23 other states in coronavirus ‘red zone’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force emphasizes the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in multiple “red zone” states, including Tennessee.

The information was revealed in a document, dated Oct. 4, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington D.C. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 24 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases.

The “red zone” indicates states with more than 100,000 new cases per 100,000 residents last week. 18 states were on this list in July, when the first report was obtained.

Tennessee is currently ranked number 14 on the list, which is topped by states including North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Following the release of the report, which also ranks counties, Nashville Mayor John Cooper noted “the most recent White House Task Force Report shows that Davidson County is not in the Yellow, Orange, or Red Zone based on White House criteria.”

Cooper added, “our new case rate is consistent with the Yellow Zone (10-50 per 100k population), but our test positivity rate is below 5%, which keeps Nashville off the Yellow Zone list.”

Several county-by-county breakdowns were provided to the Center for Public Integrity, but that did not include Tennessee.

The 24 states in the “red zone” are:

North Dakota South Dakota Wisconsin Montana Utah Iowa Nebraska Idaho Arkansas Oklahoma Missouri Kansas Wyoming Tennessee Minnesota Kentucky Alabama Mississippi Alaska Nevada Illinois Indiana Texas South Carolina