CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Long-haul truckers continue rolling across the country, even in the midst of a pandemic, but that doesn’t mean COVID19 hasn't affected the industry.

“It has a huge impact on us,” says Mike Kucharski, co-owner and Vice President of JKC Trucking. “We have a little bit over 200 drivers, pre-pandemic we had more.”

The suburban-Chicago based company has been in business for more than 40 years and specializes in hauling anything that needs to be kept cool, goods like frozen vegetables, meat and cheese.

Kucharski says his dad bought the first truck back in 1977.