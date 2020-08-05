White House releases statement on weekend house party in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The White House has released a statement amid the ongoing criminal investigation into a weekend party in East Nashville attended by hundreds of people.

Videos circulated on social media showing the party on Fern Avenue Saturday night, billed as “The Fashion House,” where people appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

As images of the party were shared nationwide, the White House released a statement to News 2 early Wednesday morning, urging the public “to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Here is the complete statement provided by a White House spokesperson:

“The President encourages all Americans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by washing their hands, maintaining social distancing, and wearing a mask when distancing is not possible. Last week, Dr. Birx joined Governor Lee in urging Tennesseans to follow CDC guidelines to keep both themselves, their parents and loved ones, and their neighbors healthy.”

During the city’s biweekly news conference Tuesday morning discussing the local response to the pandemic, Metro’s Director of Law, Bob Cooper addressed the investigation. He said his office and the office of District Attorney Glenn Funk would “pursue all available remedies,” if the organizers of the party were found to have violated the chief medical director’s public health orders.

Cooper said a violation of the orders is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Monday that Metro Codes had confirmed through the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website that The Fashion House was an active LLC operating out of 21B Fern Avenue. He said a Stop Use Order had been posted on the property for “illegally operating a commercial business in a residential district.”

The investigation also includes the Metro Public Health Department and the Metro Nashville Police Department.