White House releases report on Arkansas infrastructure needs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The White House is releasing reports on infrastructure needs in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, in a push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package on Monday.

President Joe Biden is set to meet with legislators today and is expected to use the reports to highlight how the infrastructure package could help their constituents.

New @WhiteHouse report on Arkansas infrastructure shows 663 bridges and over 6,700 miles of highway in poor condition. https://t.co/Ib4T5tdSt0 — Heath Higgs (@heath_higgs) April 12, 2021

The data summary for Arkansas shows 663 bridges and over 6,700 miles of highway in poor condition. According to the report, Arkansas drivers pay an average of $671 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

The fact sheet also highlights the number of homes in Arkansas without access to broadband internet. It shows that 27 percent of Arkansans live in areas where, “by one definition,” there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds. And 54 percent of Arkansans live in areas where there is only one such internet provider.”

Overall, twenty percent of Arkansas households do not have an internet subscription.

The report also shows 168,000 renters in Arkansas who are “rent-burdened,” meaning they spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent.

You can view the White House’s full report on infrastructure needs in Arkansas below: