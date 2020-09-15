Where’s my car? Woman wants answers after she says the car was stolen while at repair shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A University of Memphis law student says her car was stolen when it was supposed to get fixed.

It’s a bizarre story that leaves Diana Pope in a bind.

Late Friday night, her 1999 Ford Taurus broke down at the airport. She says she called AAA and they told her to leave a key under a mat and a tow truck driver would take it to a repair shop.

Police records say the car was dropped off at J and L Auto Services. But because it was a weekend the business was closed and apparently the keys to Pope’s car were never placed in a drop box.

Here’s where things get strange.

Police say video surveillance shows a man, who was not affiliated with the business, attempting to work on the car in the parking lot throughout the weekend.

“When the place was not open on Saturday and Sunday, this person was, like, literally sleeping inside of my car,” Pope said.

And then Monday morning came and the business opened. The man approached employees to help jumpstart the vehicle.

“They came to the door at 7 a.m. and they asked them to jump my car, handed them the keys without any identification and they jumped the car, even though it was already fixed, and that person drove off with my car,” Pope said.

J and L Auto Services said, while they feel bad for Pope, they were never actually in possession of the vehicle and didn’t even know it had been parked on their lot because they were never notified.

Pope said while she understands the person who stole her car might’ve been in need, now she’s facing her own uphill battle.

She said insurance does not cover the theft.

“It puts me in a lot of hurt. That was a gift from my grandparents, and I’m out of luck as a graduate student, and need to find a car,” Pope said.

The car is a 1999 red Ford Taurus, plate number D911UT.