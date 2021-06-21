Where to watch fireworks in the Memphis area this July 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Britney Spears, who turns 40 this year, speaks to a Los Angeles judge at her own request on Wednesday, she'll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money. But what is a conservatorship, exactly?

Here's a look at how conservatorships operate, what's unusual about hers, and why the cry to #FreeBritney keeps getting louder.