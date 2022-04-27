MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the Beale Street Music Festival soon approaching and at a new location, many Memphians are wondering about the best options for parking.

Seven lots will be made available with nearly 4,000 parking spots.

While MATA is providing shuttle services to and from some locations, there will be numerous locations available for people to self park their cars as well.

See below for more details:

Simmons Bank – Liberty Stadium at Liberty Park Red Lot & ADA Lot through Access 4 (Located at Hollywood and Skinner

Tan Lot & Silver Lot 5 through Access 5 (Located at Southern and Early Maxwell)

$20 per vehicle

Friday: opens at 4 pm

Saturday / Sunday: opens at 12 pm (noon) Coca Cola Plant (former) Entrance: 499 S. Hollywood St

North Lot

South Lot

$20 per vehicle

Friday: opens at 4 pm

Saturday / Sunday: opens at 12 pm (noon) Tobey Park Entrances: S. Hollywood, Central Avenue, and Flicker Street

$20 per vehicle

Friday: opens at 4 pm

Saturday / Sunday: openat 12 pm (noon) 2540 Avery Lot: Entrance: 2540 Avery Ave.

$20 per vehicle

Friday: opens at 4 pm

Saturday / Sunday: opens at 12 pm (noon) Memphis Shelby County School Board Parking Lot Entrance: 160 S. Hollywood St.

$30 per vehicle

Friday: opens at 4 pm

Saturday / Sunday: opens at 12 pm (noon) Christian Brothers University Central Parking Lot Entrance: 2440 Central Ave

$30 per vehicle

Friday: opens at 4 pm

Saturday / Sunday: opens at 11 am Maxine Smith Steam Academy 750 East Parkway South

$30 per vehicle

Friday: opens at 4 pm

Saturday / Sunday: opens at 12 pm (noon)

Beginning Friday, Tens of thousands are expected in the Bluff City to enjoy the return of the Beale Street Music Festival. Fans will head to Midtown, to enjoy the music this year at Liberty Park.

Because this is squarely in the middle of a neighborhood, MPD says there will be no street closures, but you can expect a lot of gridlock.

Wednesday, the Memphis Police department revealed 100 pages of safety strategies they say will help protect life, property, prevent any disruption of the entertainment.

There are nearly 100,000 tickets already sold for the festival, and 150 cops are set to patrol. That breaks down to nearly 700 people per officer.

Security guards will be present at any of the city lots and lots operated by the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, the stadium’s general manager said.



Tens of thousands of festival-goers may lean heavily on MATA. The transportation company saying they are certainly ready.