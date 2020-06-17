When you will have to wear a mask under Memphis mask ordinance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have been released after the Memphis City Council passed a resolution requiring masks to be worn in public Tuesday evening.

The ordinance says people will be required to wear facial coverings in businesses and public spaces within the city limits during a public health emergency. The ordinance passed with a vote of nine in favor and four against after over an hour of debating.

The measure left a lot of questions unanswered so WREG’s Shay Arthur spoke with Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren for clarification.

He said residents are not required to wear a mask if you are simply walking down the street or exercising outdoors. It really comes into play when in a large group, inside a business or certain public spaces.

If you visit the store or the library for instance you will have to wear a mask. That rule also applies to gyms unless the equipment is six feet apart.

Of course, exceptions will be made for those with breathing issues like asthma.

The enforcement of the measure will not fall to the Memphis Police Department, Warren said. The Shelby County Health Department and Code Enforcement will be the ones to take the lead on this.

In the next several days they will ask businesses to put up signs encouraging people to wear masks. Residents will be given three warnings if they are caught without a mask. On the third, they may receive community service or pay a fine.

The measure still has to be approved by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

WREG is still working to learn more about the ordinance. This article will be updated as more information is obtained.

