When do the polls open in your county?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Election Day is here and many Tennesseans will be heading to the polls Tuesday. Before you head out, check out when the polls open in your county in the table below.
All polling locations close at 7 p.m CST.
Arkansas polls open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
