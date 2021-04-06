What’s next? Memphis city committee requests mayor’s office end contract with Waste Pro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis city council committee meeting on Tuesday passed a resolution requesting the mayor’s office terminate the city’s contract with Waste Pro, the company services parts of Hickory Hill and Cordova.

The waste collection contractor has already said it’s open to ending its contract with Memphis.

For the last few weeks we’ve been telling you about thousands of complaints, where trash hasn’t been picked up. Though the city says things are back on track, council members question what future service will look like.

“When part of the city’s trash is not picked up for three to four weeks it’s a problem and a priority for all of the city. Not just area E,” Rhonda Logan, Memphis city councilwoman, said.

Area E includes Cordova and Hickory Hill. Doug McGowen, the chief operating officer for the city of Memphis said since the end of March the city has been supplementing trash pick up in the area.

About 14 city of Memphis crews have been handling the carted waste and another company has been doing outside the cart. Additionally, Team Waste has also been brought on board under an emergency contract.

McGowen says crews are now caught up and will stay caught up as Team Waste helps out. Looking ahead, Councilwoman Rhonda Logan asked what would be needed for city of Memphis crews to handle the area without contracting out to a third part.

McGowen says that would cost a lot of money.

Roughly looking at this you’re going to need another $11 to 12 million per year in order to collect any revenue in area E,” McGowen said.

McGowen also said a capital project would also be required for a transfer station to be built in the area.

“Regardless of the amount of money, we’ve got it figure out how to service them in the best way possible,” Logan said.

On April 10, the city will evaluate if there was a “cured” situation with Waste Pro for their gap in service. The contract could be terminated and they said they are ready to continue with Team Waste if that happens.