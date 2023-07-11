NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Much to the chagrin of the LGBTQ+ community, the Sixth Circuit of Appeals overturned a successful appeal of the state’s new gender-affirming care ban for children.

“Being able to get gender-affirming care at my home has been life-changing,” Tennessee Transgender Task Force Chair Ray Holloman said. “I tell people that my life kind of started at 26 because I finally felt like I really was who I was meant to be.”

Back in June, a Trump-appointed judge blocked the law from taking effect, save for the ban on surgical procedures. The move allowed for the continued use of puberty blockers and transgender therapy.

In an unusually timed Saturday morning ruling, the Circuit overturned that ruling 2-1, thrilling state Republicans.

“I’m very excited that the Sixth Circuit saw it the way that we do and, more importantly, the Attorney General of the state of Tennessee sees it,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) said. “That is, the law we passed is constitutional, the General Assembly does have a compelling interest and the constitutional right to protect children.”

The appellate court’s move is actually a contrast to a lot of court decisions in the last year or so. Judges have completely or partially iced similar laws in Arkansas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky and Florida over the last year, with the state temporarily holding off on one in Oklahoma.

But of note, the judges who handed down those decisions are in smaller courts. The one ruling in Tennessee’s law is a higher appeals court.

“They need to be ‘wary,’ is the word the chief judge used in his opinion, that these federal trial court judges need to be wary of stopping laws that are passed by the people elected by the people of Tennessee and other states from going into effect,” Johnson said.

This ruling was just a partial one in the sense that it simply allows the law to go into effect temporarily. The appeals court says there will be full arguments and a complete ruling on the case by Sept. 30.

Whichever party loses in that ruling can then petition the Supreme Court to hear the case. Regardless, recent Supreme Court decisions lead some in the LGBTQ+ community to be somewhat pessimistic.

“On the good days I’m optimistic and thinking that the law and that justice will rule out and we’ll see a good decision,” Dr. Leticia Flores, a volunteer for the Tennessee Equality Project, said. “But we’ve also seen some really concerning decisions from the Supreme Court on other issues in the past several weeks and months.”