Whataburger coming to Southaven, says mayor

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The mayor of Southaven says popular fast-food chain Whataburger will open in the DeSoto County suburb in late 2021.

“This outstanding fast food restaurant that originated in Texas and is crazy popular in the Deep South is expanding its territory northward, and we made the cut!” Mayor Darren Musselwhite wrote on his Facebook page Thursday.

Musselwhite said Whataburger is demolishing the old TGI Fridays building on Goodman Road just east of Airways and building a new building.

According to the company’s website, the closest location is in Vicksburg. There are currently no locations in Tennessee.