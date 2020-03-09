What to do if you think you have the coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Suspect you may have the coronavirus? Health officials say that unless your symptoms are life-threatening, do not go to your doctor’s office or the emergency room.

If you are infected that will only expose others.

If you are having symptoms like a cough, shortness of breath or a fever, you should call your doctor first and follow their instructions.

Running to the doctor will not do you any good because there are currently no tests readily available in the area right now, said Dr. Manoj Jain with Baptist and Methodist Hospitals.

Dr. Jeff Harris at Methodist Hospital said that if your doctor does send you to the hospital, you’ll be screened immediately, and, if showing symptoms, be isolated.

How do we prevent the spread?

The best thing you can do is thoroughly, frequently, wash your hands

Stop touching your face

The virus can last only four hours, maybe a little bit longer, on a surface. The virus lives in droplets of moisture. Once the droplets dry up, the virus dies. That’s why wiping down surfaces can be so important. That’s why washing your hands is so important.

Stay at home if you have a fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, trouble breathing

The good news

In people 20 years old or younger that population isn’t very susceptible to the virus. They don’t catch it easily. In healthy adults,80% of the patients will suffer only very minor symptoms, that fells like nothing more than a cold and isn’t nearly as bad as the flu.

But for elderly in groups or in nursing homes, they need to take precautions because it can be dangerous.

First case confirmed in Memphis

Officials in Shelby County and Memphis reported the first confirmed case of the coronavirus on Sunday.

Official said the adult patient was being treated at Baptist Hospital and was in good condition. The patient had traveled outside the state, but not outside the country.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department, said the tests came back positive from the state’s lab Saturday and the results will be forwarded to the CDC.

People who came in contact with the patient are being identified and will be quarantined and monitored daily for 14 days, she said.