What the ‘Stay-at-Home’ order means for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is ordering all Memphians to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press conference on Monday, he says people should not be leaving their homes unless they need to travel for essential business and health needs.

The 'Stay-at-Home' order begins Monday at 6 p.m. and will be in effect until April 7 at midnight.

Strickland says the order does not allow people to visit friends or family unless there is an urgent need. It does allow you to take a walk, ride your bike and go outside for exercise as long as your keep 6 feet between you and others.

He says those who don't follow the order can be cited for violating the city code.

"I can't say that every violation will be stopped, we have to, that's why it takes personal responsibility," Strickland said. "Things will get worse before they get better."

Strickland says he thinks things will get better after these next two weeks if everyone takes the executive order seriously.

The city launched a new website today with a full list of essential businesses. You can also find them here.