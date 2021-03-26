What should you do after getting the COVID vaccine? A Memphis health expert explains

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s not surprise Memphians and Mid-Southerners are getting vaccinated because they are anxious to return to life before COVID-19. But Shelby County health leaders say just because you’ve gotten your shots doesn’t mean we’re in the clear.

As more people roll up their sleeves in hopes of returning to normal life, Barbara Fox isn’t taking a chance. She’s gotten two doses of the vaccine and still wears a mask.

“Yes, it makes me feel more comfortable, but I’m still going to wear my masks because I don’t know who all else has been vaccinated. So, I’m protecting myself,” Fox said.

More people are getting protected as vaccine appointments in Shelby County open up to everyone 16 and older.

“The thought process about the young people makes a lot of sense because they’re the people spreading it,” said Dr. Jeff Warren, who is a member of the COVID-19 task force, a family physician and a city councilman.

Shelby County health leaders say just because you have the vaccine does not mean you should stop wearing a mask.

“You can see I have two masks on, you double mask. I’ve had the vaccine. I’m wearing mask around everybody,” Warren said.

He also says the vaccine can take almost two weeks before it becomes effective.

“It takes 10 to 12 days before you start to see and effect, and then what ends up happening with the Moderna and Pfizer, the one you get after is sort of like a booster. It just makes it last longer,” Warren said.

Recently, COVID cases are beginning to tick back up, and the COVID-19 British variant is now in Shelby County and will soon be the primary strain.

“The good news about that is even though it’s 50% more infectious and 30% more deadly, it responds to the vaccine,” Warren said. “So, if you haven’t gotten your vaccine, go get it.”

He also recommends people get tested, self-isolate if you have symptoms and contact trace to avoid another shutdown.

“The variants are taking it up, and if we get more people vaccinated before the variants get a chance to take off, then we may avoid another shutdown,” Warren said.

As for Fox, even after two shots, she plans on playing it safe.

“I’m not taking any chances,” Fox said. “The Lord has brought me this far and I’m going to do everything I can to stay isolated from different folks wearing my masks.”

Warren also says health leaders are paying close attention to the Brazilian variant in Shelby County because it’s been devastating in other cities in other countries.