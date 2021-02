MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash early Monday morning has forced authorities to close Bill Morris Parkway.

According to WREG’s Corie Ventura, the accident happened on the interstate at Winchester Road.

#TRAFFICALERT All WB lanes of Bill Morris Pkwy after Winchester before Riverdale are CLOSED due to crash investigation. TDOT will detour you OFF Bill Morris Pkwy onto Winchester Rd. pic.twitter.com/X4DHhnTvuy — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) February 8, 2021

Initially, only one lane heading westbound was open. Authorities decided to close it and detour traffic off the interstate to allow for an emergency response.

It’s unclear when it will reopen.