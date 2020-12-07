Westbound lanes of Highway 385 closed after single vehicle accident

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The westbound lanes of Highway 385 were blocked due to an accident during rush hour Monday.

According to reports, the accident involved a single vehicle on Highway 385 near Highway 72.

All traffic was diverted off the roadway at the Highway 72 exit.

