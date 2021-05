MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 22 near Holly Springs, Mississippi were closed to traffic Friday for emergency bridge repair, the state’s Department of Transportation said.

The repairs focus on a bridge at the West Holly Springs / Ashland exit 26 on I-22. For now, all westbound traffic must exit.

MDOT sent out the alert Friday afternoon. The state website says the closure will be in effect until 9 p.m.