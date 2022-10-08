MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima who was apparently suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene, but the woman did not survive her injuries.

West Memphis Police have identified the woman as Jakeya Hampton of West Memphis. Detectives made the scene and this should now be considered an active investigation.

If you have any information relating to this case, you are urged to contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.