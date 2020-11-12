West Memphis woman arrested in 62-year-old man’s stabbing death

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – West Memphis police arrested a woman Wednesday in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday.

Richard Porter, 62, was found in his home on the 2900 block of White Street and neighbors report seeing a woman jumping over a fence.

“All the kids came and knocked on my door. They told me that the lady is killing the guy,” said Sheree Troup.

Ashley Brown, 34, is charged with first degree murder, aggravated robbery and domestic battering according to jail records. The West Memphis Police Department didn’t return calls seeking further information about the murder.

Porter’s friends and relatives say Porter knew Brown and that the two dated casually.

“She was basically more his trick,” said Troup.

But somewhere along the line, their relationship appears to have hit the rocks.

“I told my cousin stop messing with that young woman ‘cause she messed him up the first time and start cutting him under his neck,” said Willie Payne.

Police had to intervene to prevent another stabbing Wednesday. WREG saw them arresting a man that relatives say got into an argument with his brother about who owned the home where Porter was killed.

“He came up in the yard with a knife and trying to stab his brother and something and I stepped right in front of him,” said Gloria Ward.