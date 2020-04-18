West Memphis Utilities suspends disconnections due to pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis is temporarily suspending utility disconnections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was announced in a post on the city’s Facebook page on Saturday. Customers are still encouraged to pay their bills as they are due.

Payments can be mailed in, paid for at the drive through window, submitted to the night deposit box or paid online here.

According to the post, the utility is not charging any late fees for the month of April.

If you have any questions, you can call the utility at (870) 735-3355.