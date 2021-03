WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — For the first time in 30 years, the City of West Memphis is opening a new civic building.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and other leaders will welcome visitors to the new library on Thursday. It sits right on Broadway and it’s about twice the size of the old library.

The design features a children’s play room, a gaming area for teens and even a cafe.

Leaders say the project will help kickstart other improvements at public facilites across the city.