West Memphis soldier dies in accident in Kansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The City of West Memphis says a local soldier was killed in a tragic accident last Thursday near Fort Riley, Kansas

The announcement was made on the city’s Facebook page. The city has not released any details about the accident but said Private Bennett Trotter followed in his grandfather’s footsteps and joined the US Army after graduating from the Academies of West Memphis in the spring of 2020.

The city asked everyone to please keep the Trotter family and friends in their thoughts and prayers during these difficult times.

Bennett Trotter’s funeral will be held at the First Baptist Church, 200 N. Missouri, West Memphis, Ar. at 12:00 pm on Saturday, April 3, 2021.