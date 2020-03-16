West Memphis schools to provide meals for students

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis School District said they will provide meals to their students as schools across Arkansas shutdown due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Starting March 16, students 18 years of age or younger will get a free breakfast and lunch when they go to their nearest elementary school.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m.

This services will be provided until March 20.

The announcement comes just hours after Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered all schools across the state to close until March 30.

According to the Associated Press, one of the weeks was already scheduled to be spring break. Students will be given computers and materials to complete for the week that they were scheduled to report to school.

To date, there are 16 cases of coronavirus in Arkansas. Authorities said they hope the extra week will also allow them time to increase their testing capabilities from 40 tests per day to 440 per day.