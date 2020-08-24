West Memphis schools go back in session

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — In West Memphis and across the state of Arkansas, it was the first day of school Monday in this new age of COVID-19.

“Our onsite children have arrived eager, anxious to learn,” Superintendent Jon Collins said.

Students now wear face masks and practice social distancing.

All of the district’s 5,200 students are being supplied with new iPads and Chromebooks.

On the first day, school at home came with some high-tech problems.

“We’ve had some issues like most, logging on,” Collins said. “We’ve had some powering issues. We got some devices we think were bad items and some connectivity issue with WiFi.”

“It’s a lot of people trying to get in at one time so, I mean, that’s probably why they say the system is down,” parent Marjoyre Urquhart said.

To get students and parents online, the district is providing additional tech support.

“This is new for teachers, new to tech department and students and there will be growing pains anytime we do something new,” Collins said. “If we keep a good positive attitude, practicing social distancing and keep masking up when we can’t physically distance six feet away, I think we can slow the spread and get kids back in school.”