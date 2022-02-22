WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis school district has held about ten community meetings over the last couple of weeks to answer parents’ questions regarding a four-day school week.



Tonight, though, it appeared most parents here are against the idea.



Around sixty people packed the lobby of West Memphis schools while school administrators presented their case.



Superintendent Jon Collins said a four-day school week with longer days would lead to better teaching and help them recruit better teacher.



School officials say it would allow students to participate in clubs, other activities or tutoring programs on the fifth day if they want.



But some in the community said after the pandemic, kids need to go back to what is familiar and this happening too fast.



Right now, Arkansas has 16 school districts that have been in four-day work week model for three years and three other school districts are also considering it for next year.



The board did not decide anything tonight. If approved, it would happen in fall.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction